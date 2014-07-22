Jul 22 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for June2014 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Accelya Kale Solutions Limited 92,033 Import of Capital Goods 12.10 HI-Build Coatings Pvt Ltd 155,638 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 HI-Build Coatings Pvt Ltd 486,128 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 12.08 Lankhorst Euronete India Private Limited 50,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Lotte India Corporation Limited 20,000,000 New Project 5 The Supreme Industries Limited 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.03 SNF (India) Private Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 3D Technopack Limited # 1,400,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Gleason Works (India) Private Limited 3,000,000 New Project 7.01 India Oil Corporation Limited 650,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 MCC PTA India Corporation Private Limited 18,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.01 Aptar Beauty & Home India Private Limited 2,762,385 General Corporate Purpose 7.03 CAN-Pack India Private Limited 7,550,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.8 Cikautxo India Private Limited 496,442 General Corporate Purpose 9.8 Argo-Hytos Private Limited 476,040 Import of Capital Goods 10.08 Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd # 3,400,286 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.03 Euroclima (India) Private Limited 136,011 New Project 4 Yushiro India Company Private Limited 489,947 New Project 3 Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Limited 5,943,313 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Limited 5,859,604 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Energy Leader Batteries India Pvt Ltd 1,114,776 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Peiner Smag Machinery (India) Private Ltd 2,633,733 New Project 12.02 KHM Drive Systems Private Limited 321,405 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 KHM Drive Systems Private Limited 587,936 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 Reliance Industries Limited 238,020,040 Import of Capital Goods 12.04 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Private Limited 18,248,481 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 TPSC (India) Private Limited 4,899,466 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited 3,200,000 New Project 10.01 Grupo Antolin Pune Private Limited 2,720,229 New Project 7.06 Softpro Signature Management India Pvt Ltd 51,940 Modernisation 5.10 Fiberhome India Private Limited 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.04 Annapurna Mahila Coop Credit Society Ltd # 510,043 Modernisation 4 Sujashoei Industries Private Limited 1,000,000 Modernisation 4 Fireeye Cybersecurity Private Limited 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 RPK India Private Limited 408,034 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.11 Bonatrans India Private Limited 12,241,031 New Project 7.01 Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.03 GL & V India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Johoko Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 1,959,786 New Project 12.08 Omya India Pvt Ltd 870,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Hero Cycles Ltd 14,961,260 Overseas Acquisition 5 Buena Vista Resorts Private Limited 3,400,286 New Project 8.06 EFD Induction Pvt Ltd 1,360,115 New Project 4 Advik Hitech Pvt Ltd. 4,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Hanning Motors India Pvt Ltd 680,057 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.10 TE Connectivity India Private Limited 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 FEV India Private Limited 278,934 Import of Capital Goods 7.04 Vijayawada Tollway Private Limited # 60,000,000 Road 7.01 Claris Otsuka Limited 11,000,000 Power 5 Mando automotive India Limited 15,067,553 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.02 Tredegar Film Products India Private Ltd 2,448,206 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Prime Gold Sail JVC Ltd. 7,000,000 New Project 9.07 Kalyani Steels Limited 13,377,975 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.09 Technofab Engineering Limited 3,330,000 Modernisation 5.06 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,302,989,111 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Indo French Shellfish Company Private Ltd 605,251 Import of Capital Goods 5.09 Pilkington Automotive India Private Ltd 16,593,397 Working Capital Purpose 7.03 Verdes Clay & Minerals Equipment Pvt Ltd 183,615 General Corporate Purpose 8.04 Verdes Clay & Minerals Equipment Pvt Ltd 175,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.04 Air India Limited 99,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals CO (I) Pvt Ltd 5,200,000 Modernisation 6.09 Contract Pharmacal Corporation India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 New Project 12 Autoliv India Private Limited 12,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.02 Air India Limited 99,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 1 Martin Engineering Co India Pvt Ltd 700,000 General Corporate Purpose 9.10 HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Limited 175,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.10 HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Limited 87,500,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.10 SCI Forbes Limited 35,250,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.01 Air India Limited 50,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 0.07 ------------------ Approval Route Total 583,707,263 =============== Grand Total 1,886,696,374 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)