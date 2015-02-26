Feb 26 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for January 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity

Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Huvepharma Sea (Pune) Private Limited 525,629 New Project 5.6 Medreich Limited 4,000,000 New Project 5 Azure Sunlight Private Limited # 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 17.11 Elica PB India Private Limited 3,214,091 Working Capital 7.1 Endurance Technologies Private Limited 10,500,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.7 Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.6 Heubach Colour Private Limited 2,800,000 New Project 11.11 Rose Plastic India Private Limited 1,401,678 New Project 3.2 GKD India Limited 525,629 Modernisation 7 Fortum Finnsurya Energy Private Limited 2,089,159 Power 5 Dream Plast India Private Limited 584,032 Import of Capital Goods 8 Renewsys India Private Limited 3,000,000 Modernisation 5.9 Skilworth Technologies Private Limited # 1,299,981 General Corporate Purpose 10.1 Imergy Power Systems India Private Limited 5,408,366 General Corporate Purpose 12.7 DiaSys Diagnostics India Private Limited 467,226 Working Capital 20.3 Renewsys India Private Limited 2,500,000 Working Capital 10.4 Kyocera CTC Precision Tools Private Limited 880,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Mideast Integrated Steels Limited 2,500,000 Modernisation 5 NS Instruments India Private Ltd 835,262 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Greatship (India) Limited 14,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.1 Sicgilsol India Private Limited 1,285,636 Modernisation 7.1 Petronet LNG Limited 125,000,000 Modernisation 10.10 Cashpor Micro Credit 201,876 Micro Finance 8.1 Texeg India Private Limited 261,600 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Chiripal Poly Films Limited # 21,242,120 Import of Capital Goods 11.1 Techcom Precision India Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.3 Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited 100,000,000 Mining, Exploration,Refining9.7 Driftwood Holidays Private Limited 531,435 Modernisation 7.3 Endo Lighting Accessories India Private Ltd 1,285,636 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Omega Fishmeal and Oil Private Limited 1,100,000 New Project 5 Meba India Private Limited 99,286 Import of Capital Goods 3.5 Mubea Suspension India Private Limited 4,380,243 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Worldwide Small Diamond Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 150,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Brentwood Industries India Private Limited 5,740,500 New Project 10.4 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Private Limited 1,687,398 General Corporate Purpose 11.7 Oetiker India Private Limited 1,735,609 General Corporate Purpose 14.6 JNS Instruments Limited 1,850,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.7 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited 9,344,518 New Project 11.10 Bhubaneshwar Expressways Private Limited 2,500,000 Road 5.1 PMP Drive Systems India Private Limited 934,452 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Compassionate Cancer Centres Private Limited 164,700 New Project 6.1 Compassionate Cancer Centres Private Limited 411,749 New Project 6.3 MWV India Paperboard Packaging Private Ltd 24,529,361 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Capsugel Healthcare Private Limited 1,500,000 Working Capital 7.3 Kern-Liebers Springs & Stampings Private Ltd 5,986,332 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 9.9 R R Kabel Limited 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 SRF Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Undercarriage and Tractor Parts Private Ltd 876,049 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Ford India Private Limited 337,479,510 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.11 JSW Steel Limited 6,015,450 Import of Capital Goods 10.10 JSW Steel Limited 12,673,503 Import of Capital Goods 11.5 JSW Steel Limited 5,398,954 Import of Capital Goods 11.2 ADVICS North India Private Limited 3,856,909 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 USL Coeclerici Logistics Private Limited 4,000,000 New Project 6.7 Global United Shipping India Private Limited 15,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Inbisco India Private Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.2 Negri Bossi (India) Private Limited 350,419 Modernisation 3.1 Astra Speciality Compounds India Private Ltd 3,900,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Mailhem Ikos Environment Private Limited # 940,292 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 Satyam Auto Components Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Amneal Pharmaceuticals CO (I) Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Modernisation 5.5 Privi Organics Limited 5,500,000 Modernisation 5 Nipro Tube Glass Private Limited 4,821,136 General Corporate Purpose 7.1 TAE HWA Enterprises India Private Limited 1,750,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 100,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3 NS Instruments India Private Ltd # 2,109,247 Import of Capital Goods 6.9 Raks Pharma Private Limited 9,000,000 Modernisation 9 MRF Limited 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.1 Delhi International Airport Private Limited 288,750,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.1 Tolani Shipping Company Limited 30,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4.6 Sintex Industries Limited 200,000,000 Modernisation 5

------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,495,874,971 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Aero Structures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 4,642,396 Import of Capital Goods 5.10 Reliance Industries Limited 1,000,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 Adani Power Rajasthan Limited 90,000,000 Power 12.4

------------- Automatic Route Total 1,094,642,396

------------- Total - Approval Route 2,590,517,368 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)

ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND

------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---