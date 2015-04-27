Apr 27 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for March 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity

Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Durlum India Pvt Ltd 216,589 General Corporate Purpos 10 Molex India Business Services Pvt Ltd 2,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.10 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 458,748 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 166,213 General Corporate Purpos 9.11 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 640,512 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.11 R+B Filter Manufacturing Enterprise Pvt Ltd 57,396 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt 433,179 Modernisation 6.10 Fertin India Pvt Ltd 1,350,697 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.4 Aero Interiors Pvt Ltd 150,000 Modernisation 5 Haver Standard India Pvt Ltd 157,187 Import of Capital Goods 10.10 Arihant Technocast India Pvt Ltd 3,952,754 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.10 Lacrete Durakem (India) Pvt Ltd 584,000 General Corporate Purpos 7.10 Jotwire India Pvt Ltd 324,884 General Corporate Purpos 7.01 Inoxpa India Pvt Ltd 1,082,946 General Corporate Purpos 7.7 Repro India Limited 3,266,667 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 Armor India Coding and Imaging Supplies Pvt Ltd 178,686 Modernisation 3.4 Dream Plast India Pvt Ltd 541,473 Import of Capital Goods 4.10 DNI Tech Component Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 82,176 Import of Capital Goods 5.7 Arjuna Granites Exports Pvt Ltd 600,000 New Project 7.01 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 960,769 Working Capital 7.01 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 560,448 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.10 Minda TG Rubber Pvt Ltd 5,604,484 New Project 6.4 Shiroki Technico India Pvt Ltd 1,618,364 Working Capital 8.01 Shiroki Technico India Pvt Ltd 4,855,092 New Project 6.01 Amri India Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 General Corporate Purpos 8.10 MCC PTA India Corporation Pvt Ltd # 70,000,000 Working Capital 7.01 Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd 19,215,372 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3 Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd # 67,253,803 Modernisation 5 Mera Gao Micro Power Pvt Ltd 600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd 19,215,372 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 Jakson Power Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Power 9.2 Meiban Engineering Technologies Pvt Ltd 89,049 Import of Capital Goods 4.6 Omega Fishmeal and Oil Pvt Ltd 5,604,247 New Project 5.4 Guhring India Pvt Ltd 2,373,098 Modernisation 6.7 Bharat Forge Limited # 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Simbhaoli Power Pvt Ltd 4,850,000 Modernisation 3 Aro Granite Industries Limited 2,730,000 Modernisation 5.10 DKT Healthcare India Pvt Ltd 1,800,000 Working Capital 12.2 Massilly India Packaging Pvt Ltd 1,169,582 Working Capital 9.01 Steril-Gene Life Sciences P Limited 2,000,000 Working Capital 7.10 Renewsys India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Working Capital 9.8 Reliance Communication Limited # 75,000,000 Others 5.01 Nagata Auto Engineering India Pvt Ltd 1,662,130 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd 12,810,248 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 4 Posco India Chennai Steel Processing Centre 1,650,000 Modernisation 3 Oracle India Pvt Ltd # 200,000,000 Working Capital 7.01 Ross Process Equipment Pvt Ltd 700,000 Modernisation 3.3 Enkei Wheels (India) Limited 8,809,287 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 8.01 Power Finance Corporation Limited # 450,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.7 Sodecia India Pvt Ltd 1,082,946 Modernisation 3 Shapers India Pvt Ltd 528,478 Import of Capital Goods 4 Exedy Clutch India Pvt Ltd 1,400,000 Working Capital 9.01 Exedy Clutch India Pvt Ltd 2,400,000 New Project 9.01 Green Infra Corporate Solar Limited # 54,795,837 New Project 15 Weilburger Coatings (India) Pvt Ltd 230,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Network International Global Services India# 1,500,000 New Project 3.2 Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Micro Finance 6.3 Chino Corporation India Pvt Ltd 58,175 Modernisation 3 Kalyani Technoforge Limited 5,908,871 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Ltd 2,100,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Hyundai Wia India Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier E 3 Baosteel India Company Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 New Project 5 Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Pvt Ltd 4,300,000 Modernisation 7 Taiyo Lucid Pvt Ltd 700,000 New Project 5.9 Enerlife (India) Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.9 Enerlife (India) Pvt Ltd 2,000,000 Working Capital 7.9 JSW Steel Limited 2,539,800 Import of Capital Goods 11.4 JSW Steel Limited 1,693,200 Import of Capital Goods 5.3 SRF Limited 25,000,000 New Project 5 SRF Limited 25,000,000 New Project 6.01 DNH Spinners Pvt Ltd 8,890,000 Modernisation 6.10 Orchid India Medisolutions Pvt Ltd 3,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.10 Metzeler Automotive Profiles India Pvt Ltd 8,476,221 Working Capital 7.01 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Pvt Ltd 831,065 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 Kindorama Healthcare Pvt Ltd 1,815,212 New Project 9.01 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.01 Ultratech Cement Limited # 75,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.7 Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd 6,500,000 New Project 6.01 Nippon Carbide India Pvt Ltd 480,384 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Working Capital 8.10 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Modernisation 8.10 Mindarika Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 1,080,384 Working Capital 8.01 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 1,080,384 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Claris Otsuka Pvt Ltd 23,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 RHI Clasil Limited 3,248,839 Modernisation 7.10 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd 13,000,000 Power 9.7 Wrightbus India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd 2,950,000 Working Capital 11.5 Wrightbus India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd 700,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.6 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Working Capital 7.01 Everton Tea India Pvt Ltd 1,082,946 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Panasonic Minda Storage Batteries India Pvt Ltd 512,710 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Micro Finance 7 CPF (India) Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Export-Import Bank of India # 500,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Working Capital 11.01 Subros Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 GBM Networks Asia Pvt Ltd 150,000 New Project 3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 8.7 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 8.7 Rossini India Printing Rollers Pvt Ltd # 649,768 New Project 5 Siderforgerossi India Pvt Ltd 1,137,094 Modernisation 5.01 You Broadband India Pvt Ltd # 1,000,000 Telecommunication 4.01 Metzeler Automotive Profiles India Pvt Ltd 9,151,321 Modernisation 6.10

------------- Automatic Route Total 1,942,449,088 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- International Institute of Diamond Grading 8,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 400,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited 150,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.01 Air India Limited 37,600,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Air India Limited 105,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 1.3 Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd 21,658,927 Working Capital 7.7

------------- Approval Route Total 722,258,927

MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)

ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND

------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---