Aug 31 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for July 2015 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Bufab India Fasteners Private Limited 637,343 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 13 Diagnosys Electronics(I) Private Limited 330,336 Import of Capital Goods 2.7 Vishay Precision Transducers India Pvt Ltd 500,000 Modernisation 7.7 Mideast Integrated Steels Limited 400,000 Modernisation 4.6 TVS Motor Company Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 3.5 Cronos Consulting India Private Limited # 198,086 Modernisation 3.11 WSDS Institute of Innovative Technology # 360,000 MicroFinance 4 Leitwind Shriram MFG Limited 11,004,793 Working Capital 13.8 Peoples Forum 840,000 MicroFinance 3.11 KEF Infrastructure India Private Limited 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 15.11 Omya India Private Limited 1,467,321 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.2 Minda Corporation Limited 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Jindal Poly Films Limited 14,300,728 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 FPI Industries Private Limited 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.3 L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Private Limited # 48,036,206 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.1 Sungwoo Hitech India Limited 18,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Bharat Oman Refineries Limited# 70,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 FMI Automotive Components Private Limited 3,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.11 Resham Roosen India Private Limited # 440,192 Modernisation 11.7 Tectyl Oil and Chemicals India Private Limited 2,700,000 New Project 3 JSW Steel Limited# 150,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5.6 Shree Cement Limited 40,000,000 New Project 5 ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited 10,000,000 New Project 5 Saurer Textile Solutions Private Limited 1,100,479 New Project 8.8 Shakti Hormann Private Limited 1,772,280 Modernisation 5.4 Fujitsu Ten Minda India Private Limited 5,270,684 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 API Heat Transfer India Private Limited 1,210,527 Working Capital 9.3 Skanem Interlabels Industries Private Limited 1,540,671 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 SA Tech Software(I) Private Limited 200,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.2 Wendler Interlining Private Limited 250,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.1 Negri Bossi(India) Private Limited 660,288 Modernisation 3.5 DY Power India Private Limited 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.3 Hyosung T&D India Private Limited 28,000,000 New Project 7.01 Actuant India Private Limited 726,977 New Project 7 Kesseboehmer Furniture Fittings India Pvt Ltd 495,216 General Corporate Purpose 8.7 Takahta Precision India Private Limited 405,437 Import of Capital Goods 3 Shiroki Technico India Private Limited 1,573,539 General Corporate Purpose 8.9 Shiroki Technico India Private Limited 4,720,618 New Project 7 Edelmann Packaging India Private Limited 605,264 Import of Capital Goods 3 CeramTec India Innovative Ceramic Engineering 473,206 New Project 4.1 Asti Electronics India Private Limited 1,946,099 General Corporate Purpose 10.01 Nippon Carbide India Private Limited 471,439 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Kangra Valley Garden Hotels Private Limited 473,100 New Project 3 Panacea Publishing Private Limited 38,924 Working Capital 7.01 U Foods(India) Private Limited 1,500,000 Modernisation 14.1 Wohr Parking Systems Private Limited 188,732 Import of Capital Goods 4.9 West Coast Frozen Foods Private Limited 5,660,000 Modernisation 7.9 Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited 1,650,000 New Project 10 Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited # 100,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.1 Petterssons India Private Limited 1,700,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Idea Cellular Limited# 72,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.1 Voestalpine Vae Vkn India Private Limited 440,192 Modernisation 3 Highly Electrical Appliances India Private 25,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.9 Clarcor India Private Limited 830,266 Working Capital 10.01 Clarcor India Private Limited 1,670,527 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 Gold Seal Avon Polymers Private Limited 300,000 Modernisation 4.8 Coffee Day Global Limited# 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 693,289,471 *Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of Loan Registration Number #Clarification from the AD Bank regarding compliance with ECB guidelines. II APPROVAL ROUTE Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 500,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.01 Rural Electrification Corporation Limited 300,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5 IBC Solar Projects Private Limited 308,134 General Corporate Purpose 7.7 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 129,000,000 Ports 5 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 521,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5 ------------- Total - Approval Route 1,450,308,134 ============= Grand Total 2,143,597,605 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)