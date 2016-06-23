Jun 23The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for May 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Cabelas India Exports Pvt Ltd 509,475 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 19.09 Ognibene India Pvt Ltd 1,357,564 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Europem India Pvt Ltd 226,261 Modernisation 5.05 Ferring Therapeutics Pvt Ltd 4,483,856 Working Capital 7.06 Raks Pharma Pvt Ltd 4,500,000 Modernisation 8.00 Rinder India Pvt Ltd 848,478 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.10 Rinder India Pvt Ltd 735,347 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Aptar Beauty & Home India Pvt Ltd 1,195,695 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.02 Jotwire India Pvt Ltd 452,521 General Corporate Purpose 7.04 Amneal Oncology Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.00 Global United Shipping India Pvt Ltd 25,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.00 Gumho N.T India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd 1,357,564 Import of Capital Goods 4.01 Agri-Pure Natural Foods Pvt Ltd 2,121,195 Import of Capital Goods 6.11 Nidec India Pvt Ltd 3,124,231 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Keron Lifesciences Pvt Ltd 245,540 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.01 Keron Lifesciences Pvt Ltd 245,540 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.01 Keron Lifesciences Pvt Ltd 245,540 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.01 Essential Energy India Pvt Ltd 726,747 General Corporate Purpose 10.02 MFAR Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd 1,644,080 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.11 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 20,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.02 Zero-Sum Wireless Solutions India Pvt Ltd 459,446 General Corporate Purpose 6.11 JLTM Energy India Pvt Ltd 4,525,215 On-lending/Sub-lending. 15.05 Baumer India Pvt Ltd 1,696,956 General Corporate Purpose 5.10 Junobo Hotels Pvt Ltd 1,494,619 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Saurer Textile Solutions Pvt Ltd 6,787,822 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Mihama India Pvt Ltd 395,123 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Hni Autotech Pvt Ltd 5,400,000 New Project 3.06 Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd 13,451,568 General Corporate Purpose 5.05 Natems Green Energy Pvt Ltd 7,473,093 New Project 4.06 Ultratech Cement Ltd 50,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Renewsys India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Working Capital 6.04 Renewsys India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 Modernisation 4.01 Beltecno India Pvt Ltd 747,309 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 RSI Femme Pvt Ltd 38,860 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.00 Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd 49,322,415 Refinancing of Rupee loans 8.01 Grupo Cosmos India Pvt Ltd 1,357,564 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Mytrah Vayu (Som) Pvt Ltd 36,160,803 New Project 16.07 Indusa Infotech Services Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Digicon Electronics Pvt Ltd 127,043 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Export-Import Bank of India 50,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Perfect ID India Pvt Ltd 1,250,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.04 Focus Energy Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 8.06 E & H Precision India Pvt Ltd. 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Bonatrans India Pvt Ltd 3,393,911 Working Capital 5.02 M-Ujala Solartech Pvt Ltd 600,000 New Project 7.03 Safim Brakes India Pvt Ltd 905,043 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Skanem Interlabels Industries Pvt Ltd 1,583,825 Working Capital 5.01 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Pipe India Pvt Ltd 1,503,533 Modernisation 7.04 FCCB ---- Sintex Industries Ltd 110,000,000 Modernisation 6.00 ------------- Total - (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)