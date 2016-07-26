Jul 26 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for June 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Fortum Finnsurya Energy Pvt Ltd 4,457,858 Power 7.00 Arkray Health Care Pvt Ltd 3,566,286 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Qk Marine Services Pvt Ltd 5,683,410 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 FCC Clutch India Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 New Project 5.00 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 689,000 Working Capital 5.00 FCC Clutch India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 5.00 Ultratech Cement Ltd 46,428,570 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Esteco Software India Pvt Ltd 30,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.04 Denso Haryana Pvt Ltd 13,373,573 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Idea Cellular Ltd 64,375,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.09 Alpla India Pvt Ltd 1,996,402 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd 7,810,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 Steril-Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.06 New Hope Kolkata Animal Feed Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 6.05 Tristone Flowtech India Pvt Ltd 393,042 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Schneider Prototyping India Pvt Ltd 672,663 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Daido India Pvt Ltd 213,599 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 FIEM Industries Ltd 5,500,000 Modernisation 6.04 MCC PTA India Corporation Pvt Ltd 65,675,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Zahoransky Moulds & Machines Pvt Ltd 561,488 Working Capital 7.00 Indo Bakels Pvt Ltd 297,191 Working Capital 5.00 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 808,229 Import of Capital Goods 4.03 DCM Shriram Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 7.00 SH Electronics India Pvt Ltd 10,461,106 Refinancing of Rupee loans 3.00 Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd 7,429,763 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Prommada Ciento Pvt Ltd 561,488 Working Capital 7.03 Oleo Buffers India Pvt Ltd 2,555,778 New Project 3.01 Netsmartz Infotech India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 New Project 12.05 Hitachi Automotive Systems (India) Pvt Ltd 5,943,810 General Corporate Purpose 5.03 Esco Couplings & Transmissions Pvt Ltd 891,572 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.03 Acciona Windpower India Pvt Ltd 8,172,739 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Bisco Bio-Sciences Pvt Ltd 5,943,810 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Rose Plastic India Pvt Ltd 314,433 General Corporate Purpose 5.11 Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd 1,800,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.00 Vita Sana Foods Pvt Ltd 851,926 General Corporate Purpose 12.05 Vita Sana Foods Pvt Ltd 851,926 General Corporate Purpose 12.05 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 664,529 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.09 Tatsuno India Pvt Ltd 949,328 Working Capital 8.09 DCM Shriram Ltd 40,000,000 Modernisation 10.05 Thyssenkrupp System Engineering India Pvt Ltd 7,429,763 Working Capital 7.00 Cinepolis India Pvt Ltd 54,980,244 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Rongxin Power Electronic India Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.03 SPR Distilleries Pvt Ltd 50,000,000 New Project 3.05 Greenvision Technologies Pvt Ltd 3,714,881 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd 113,303,882 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Vishay Precision Transducers India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Modernisation 9.06 KGK Jet India Pvt Ltd 949,328 New Project 10.00 KGK Jet India Pvt Ltd 1,898,655 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Waste Ventures India Pvt Ltd 18,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 U R Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 208,033 Import of Capital Goods 14.07 Emami Agrotech Ltd 6,250,000 Modernisation 8.00 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 1,423,991 Modernisation 10.00 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 1,423,991 Modernisation 9.09 Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd 29,719,051 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.00 Axalta Coating Systems India Pvt Ltd 17,177,611 General Corporate Purpose 9.00 Hyundai Wia India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd 3,714,881 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Lloyd Shoes India(P) Ltd 224,595 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.09 Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.03 Valentine Agro Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Liebherr Appliances India Pvt Ltd 16,844,639 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 Firmenich Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd 17,088,454 Working Capital 5.00 Kalyani Technoforge Ltd 3,085,314 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.07 Haldyn Heinz Fine Glass Pvt Ltd 2,830,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 FCCB ---- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd 200,000,000 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 908,708,832 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- PNB Housing Finance Ltd 150,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 7.00 Himatsingka Seide Ltd 13,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.00 Arihant Technocast India Pvt Ltd 696,245 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.09 ------------- Total - Approval Route 163,696,245 ============= Grand Total 1,072,405,078 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---