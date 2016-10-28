Oct 28 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond (RDB) for September 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 32,305,578 Import of Capital Goods 6.04 ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd 71,174,164 Refinancing of Rupee loans 7.01 Vacmet India Ltd 611,049 Import of Capital Goods 10.10 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 883,154 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Wist Water Solutions Pvt Ltd 149,840 Working Capital 8.10 Ford India Pvt Ltd 194,792,449 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 Ionbond Coatings Pvt Ltd 950,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.04 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd 25,226,795 On-lending/Sub-lending. 10.00 Amapai Corporation India Pvt Ltd 981,282 Import of Capital Goods 7.03 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 821,461 Import of Capital Goods 4.00 Kokoku Intech India Pvt Ltd 8,389,961 Modernisation 12.01 TDP Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd 262,866 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Ratek Pheon Friction Technologies Pvt Ltd 115,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Mando-Hella Electronics Automotive India Pvt Ltd10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Moriroku Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd 8,700,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Jotwire India Pvt Ltd 224,238 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 Kwality Ltd 5,000,000 Modernisation 6.07 Claris Otsuka Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.00 Filatex India Ltd 28,310,069 Import of Capital Goods 10.06 Dia Aluminium India Pvt Ltd 770,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Gramalaya Urban & Rural Development Initiatiues and Network 599,361 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.01 Renewsys India Pvt Ltd 30,000,000 Modernisation 6.02 Tex Year Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd. 200,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 JSW Steel Ltd 7,444,005 Modernisation 10.02 Aggressive Digital Systems Pvt Ltd 816,000 Working Capital 5.00 Dinamic Oil India Pvt Ltd 720,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.03 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 15,667,148 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 9.00 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 11.03 Comac India Pvt Ltd 1,121,191 Working Capital 10.00 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd 15,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.00 Gibam India Pvt Ltd 89,904 Working Capital 5.00 Infobip India Pvt Ltd 2,089,552 New Project 9.00 Eibenstock Positron Elektrowerk (P) Ltd 784,834 General Corporate Purpose 9.10 Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt Ltd 330,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.11 Newagesys Solutions Pvt Ltd 45,000 Modernisation 5.06 Indoco Remedies Ltd 8,017,398 Modernisation 5.00 Gram-Utthan 524,441 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.01 Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd 2,955,556 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 699,834 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.05 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 299,681 General Corporate Purpose 9.05 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 657,459 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.05 Advanced Medtech Solutions Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.07 Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. 2,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Mando-Hella Electronics Automotive India Pvt Ltd14,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Iljin Global India Pvt Ltd 25,000,000 New Project 5.00 Mupro India Pvt Ltd 168,179 General Corporate Purpose 6.06 Toyo Ink India Pvt Ltd 2,256,948 General Corporate Purpose 5.09 Armor India Coding & Imaging Supplies Pvt Ltd 616,655 New Project 7.00 Ashimori India Pvt Ltd 10,794,101 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd 56,059,544 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Kashi Vishwanatha Vidya Smasthe 7,492,017 Micro Finance 6.04 Mark Exhaust Systems Ltd 4,000,000 Modernisation 6.00 Canadian Solar Energy Pvt Ltd 4,195,530 General Corporate Purpose 3.01 Chiripal Poly Films Ltd 4,434,310 Import of Capital Goods 11.03 Chiripal Poly Films Ltd 2,949,853 Import of Capital Goods 11.03 Chiripal Poly Films Ltd 20,081,382 Import of Capital Goods 11.03 Annapurna microfinanace Pvt Ltd 2,547,286 Micro Finance 3.01 Sigma Forging & Forming Pvt Ltd 2,943,846 New Project 7.00 Maithan Alloys Ltd 4,050,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.09 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Bibus Horizon Mechatronics & Automations Pvt Ltd 430,335 General Corporate Purpose 7.11 Porite India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 New Project 10.00 Bibus Horizon Mechatronics & Automations Pvt Ltd 275,093 Modernisation 6.03 Wipro Ltd 150,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.08 H-D Motor Company India Pvt Ltd 14,984,035 Working Capital 3.00 Shilpa Medicare Ltd 15,000,000 Modernisation 4.11 Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd 2,705,217 Import of Capital Goods 6.00 Itron India Pvt Ltd 2,224,443 Working Capital 6.03 Marmon Food & Beverage Technologies India Pvt Ltd1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 13.03 Moriroku Technology India Pvt Ltd 1,499,037 Import of Capital Goods 4.06 Ferra Aerospace Pvt Ltd 300,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.01 Griptonite Games India Pvt Ltd 824,122 Modernisation 4.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,187,231,200 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd 200,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd 20,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd 66,600,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 6.00 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 100,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Simplex Naigai Castings Pvt Ltd 471,015 Import of Capital Goods 9.05 ------------- Total - Approval Route 387,071,015 ============= Grand Total 1,574,302,215 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of September 2016: =========================================== I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period in INR Amt in USD (Appx) ---------- ----------- ----------- -------- --------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 15000000000 224760518 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.04 Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd 30000000000 449521035 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3 Mero Asia Pacific Engineering Pvt Limited 100000000 1498403 Working Capital 5 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd 13300000000 199287659 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.01 Gajam India Private Limited 18000000 269713 Modernisation 5.01 Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited 750000000 11238026 General Corporate Purpose 9 Spice Online Private Limited 168000000 2517318 Working Capital 5.01 ============ ========= Total Automatic Route 59336000000 889092672 II APPROVAL ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 0 ============ ========= Grand Total 59336000000 889092672 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- --------- Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)