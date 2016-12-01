Dec 1The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond (RDB) for October 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Essar Shipping Ltd 44,917,399 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 Jotun India Pvt Ltd 2,951,413 New Project 10.00 Medreich Ltd 3,500,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.04 Medreich Ltd 4,812,500 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.05 Rhine Engineering Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 JFE Shoji Steel India Pvt Ltd 404,508 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Denyo Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 New Project 9.00 JSW MI Steel Service Center Pvt Ltd 6,107,900 New Project 11.05 URB India Bearing Factory & Trade Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 New Project 3.03 CRI Pumps Pvt Ltd 8,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Minda TG Rubber Pvt Ltd 609,570 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Thermal Powertech Corporation India Ltd 246,000,000 Other 5.05 Bellsonica Auto Component India Pvt Ltd 3,857,811 Modernisation 9.09 Huaheng Automation Pvt Ltd 500,000 Working Capital 5.07 Daiichi N Horizon Autocomp Pvt Ltd 964,453 Import of Capital Goods 9.07 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 275,790 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Click & Buy Services India Pvt Ltd 209,525 Working Capital 7.00 Schiffer & Menezes India Pvt Ltd 2,756,911 Modernisation 4.03 Pigeon India Pvt Ltd 449,454 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Varun Gas Logistics Pvt Ltd 36,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.09 K. V. Arochem Pvt Ltd 2,756,911 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.06 Exedy Clutch India Pvt Ltd 3,857,811 Modernisation 6.05 Tae Hwa Enterprises India Pvt Ltd 2,800,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.02 Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 150,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.11 Polmor Steel Pvt Ltd 661,659 Modernisation 7.09 Timken Engineering & Research India Pvt Ltd 18,000,000 Modernisation 3.04 Roki R & D India Pvt Ltd 3,895,265 Import of Capital Goods 9.05 Bullock-Cart Workers Development Association 937,860 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 Koide India Pvt Ltd 1,157,343 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Scholle IPN India Packaging Pvt Ltd 1,020,057 Import of Capital Goods 5.05 Robertshaw Controls Pvt Ltd 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 150,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.10 Aisin Automotive Karnataka Pvt Ltd 2,996,358 Modernisation 5.00 Compact India Pvt Ltd 1,036,633 Modernisation 8.05 Prafful Overseas Pvt.Ltd. 5,565,829 Import of Capital Goods 7.03 TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd 15,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Athenahealth Technology Pvt Ltd. 2,450,000 Modernisation 10.02 Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd. 522,600,000 Refinancing of rupee loans/ 10.00 Infini Precision Pvt Ltd 496,244 General Corporate Purpose 5.11 Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. 30,000,000 New Project 6.00 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd 50,021,199 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 HNV Castings Pvt. Ltd. 3,745,447 General Corporate Purpose 5.05 Sapa Precision Tubing Pune Pvt. Ltd. 1,295,748 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Greenply Industries Ltd 47,199,427 Import of Capital Goods 12.00 Rivipac Polymers Pvt Ltd 650,000 Working Capital 6.04 IPCA Laboratories Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Shinwa India Pvt Ltd 144,668 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Hirotec India Pvt Ltd 6,700,000 Modernisation 11.01 Pup Exports Pvt Ltd 24,725 New Project 9.00 NYK Auto Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd 3,940,211 New Project 6.11 Unique Hydrographic Systems Pvt Ltd. 2,037,523 General Corporate Purpose 7.07 Sarat Chatterjee & CO (Visakhapatnam) Pvt Ltd. 6,490,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.00 Maithan Alloys Ltd 7,575,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.05 Reliance Industries Ltd 184,284,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 9.02 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,458,807,156 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Tulshyan Shipping & Offshore Pvt Ltd 12,200,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.00 ------------- Total - Approval Route 12,200,000 ============= Grand Total 1,471,007,156 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of October 2016 ========================================= I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period in INR Amt in USD (Appx) ---------- ----------- ----------- -------- --------------- Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd 5000000000 74,908,948 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.01 Housing Development Fin Corp Ltd 5000000000 74,908,948 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.03 ECL Finance Limited 10000000000 149,817,896 General Corp. Purpose 3.02 ============ ============ Total Automatic Route 20,000,000,000 299,635,793 II AUTOMATIC ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 0 ============ ============ Total 20,000,000,000 299,635,793 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- --------- Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)