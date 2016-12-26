Dec 26The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for November 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Johoku Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 1,110,322 Working Capital 12.06 Multisorb Technologies India Pvt Ltd 170,785 New Project 5.01 Samhwa Paints India Pvt. Ltd. 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt Ltd 5,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.06 Mytrah Vayu (Tungabhadra) Pvt Limitd 48,546,632 New Project 16.02 Prova Flavours (India) Pvt Ltd 1,189,113 General Corporate Purpose 11.09 Gibam India Pvt Ltd 269,640 Working Capital 5.00 Diosna Process Solutions Pvt Ltd 432,405 New Project 7.01 India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd 15,729,557 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Mihama India Pvt Ltd 740,214 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Greenply Industries Ltd 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.00 Bekaert Industries Pvt Ltd 21,620,242 Import of Capital Goods 6.02 Sampurna Training & Enterpreneurship Programme 88,724 Micro Finance 3.04 Ocean India Pvt Ltd 6,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 Ecumenical Church Loan Fund of India 246,901 Micro Finance 4.00 Parksons Packaging Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Gandour India Food Processing Pvt Ltd. 1,500,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.03 Poligof - Micro Hygiene (India) Pvt Ltd 750,000 New Project 4.09 Sungwoo Hitech India Pvt Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 SML Isuzu Ltd 20,895,522 Modernisation 5.10 Sentec India Company Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 11.03 Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd 5,914,911 Modernisation 5.02 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 40,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Senior India Pvt Ltd 1,478,728 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Mikuni India Pvt Ltd 3,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Kerry Ingredients India Pvt Ltd 9,907,476 General Corporate Purpose 12.04 NS Instruments India Pvt Ltd 166,548 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.10 Rural Spark Energy India Pvt Ltd 324,304 New Project 3.11 H-One India Pvt Ltd 4,687,500 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.09 Sundram Fastners Ltd 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.04 Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd 7,500,000 Modernisation 5.07 Biogrow Substrates India Pvt Ltd 540,506 General Corporate Purpose 7.11 Dongsung Precision Co Pvt Ltd 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.06 Taoka Chemical India Pvt Ltd 500,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 236,810,030 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB *II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- John Energy Ltd 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 8.10 Kalsubai Shipping & Offshore Pvt Ltd 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.03 ------------- Total - Approval Route 41,000,000 ============= Grand Total 277,810,030 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of November 2016 ============================================== * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period in INR Amt in USD (Appx) ---------------------------- ------------- ----------- -------------------- -------- Power Finance Corporation Ltd 6,762,570,000 100,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Tiaa Global Business Ser (INDIA) 1,061,000,000 15,689,302 Rupee Expenditure 5.00 Pvt Ltd Loc.CG TRL Riceland Pvt Ltd 4,000,000,000 59,149,110 Other 10.00 Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd 9,900,000 146,394 General Corporate Purpose 3.01 Southern Petrochemical Ind Corp Ltd 667,000,000 9,863,114 Working Capital 3.01 Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd 667,000,000 9,863,114 Working Capital 3.01 Resource Solutions India Pvt Ltd 130,000,000 1,922,346 General Corporate Purpose 4.00 UCWeb Mobile Pvt Ltd 950,000,000 14,047,914 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 ============== =========== Total Automatic Route 14,247,470,000 210,681,294 *II APPROVAL ROUTE: Total - Approval Route 0 0
============== ===========
Grand Total 14,247,470,000 210,681,294


MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD)
ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB
------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------
Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294
Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793
Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672
Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- ---
Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- ---
Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- ---
May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- ---
Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- ---
Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- ---
Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- ---
Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- ---
Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- ---
Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- ---
Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- ---
Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- ---
Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- ---
Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- ---
Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- ---
May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- ---
Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- ---
Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- ---
Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- ---
Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- ---
Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- ---
Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- ---
Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- ---
Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- ---
Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- ---
Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- ---
Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- ---
May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- ---
Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- ---
Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- ---
Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- ---
Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- ---
Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- ---
Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- ---
Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- ---
Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- ---
Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- ---
Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- ---
Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- ---
May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- ---
Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- ---
Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- ---
Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- ---
Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- ---
Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- ---
Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- ---
Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- ---
Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- ---
Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- ---
Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- ---
Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- ---
May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- ---
Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- ---
Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- ---
Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- ---
Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- ---
Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- ---
Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- ---
Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- ---
Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- ---
Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- ---
Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000
Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- ---
May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- ---
Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- ---
Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- ---
Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- ---
Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- ---
Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 ---
Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- ---
Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- ---
Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- ---
Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- ---
Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- ---
Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- ---
May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- ---
Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- ---
Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- ---
Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- ---
Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- ---
Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- ---
Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- ---
Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- ---
Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- ---
Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- ---
Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- ---
Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- ---
May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- ---
Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- ---
Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- ---
Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- ---
Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- ---
Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- ---
Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- ---
Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- ---
Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- ---
Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- ---
Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- ---
Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- ---
May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- ---
Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- ---
Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- ---
Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- ---
Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---