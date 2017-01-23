Jan 23The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for December 2016 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Kazmunai India Pvt Ltd 50,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.01 C & S Electric Ltd 2,300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Kai Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 4,310,549 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Divekar Wallstabe & Schneider Precision Seals 1,030,922 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Divekar Wallstabe & Schneider Precision Seals 528,524 General Corporate Purpose 5.01 Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd 1,914,569 Working Capital 3.00 Lulu Convention & Exhibition Centre Pvt Ltd 48,032,736 New Project 11.02 Givaudan (India) Pvt Ltd 44,000,000 New Project 6.11 Rhi Clasil Pvt Ltd 4,165,102 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Kadimi Special Steels Pvt Ltd 1,104,559 General Corporate Purpose 7.09 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt Ltd 215,527 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd 36,818,634 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.01 Koide India Pvt Ltd 77,590 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Schneider Prototyping India Pvt Ltd 709,487 Import of Capital Goods 6.02 Vacmet India Ltd 13,363,124 Import of Capital Goods 11.04 Mikuni India Pvt Ltd 2,564,790 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 7,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.09 Lohmann Adhesive Tapes India Pvt Ltd 1,792,576 Working Capital 5.01 Intorq India Pvt Ltd 552,280 General Corporate Purpose 9.05 Maxxis Rubber India Pvt Ltd 30,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.00 Greenyug Specialty Chemicals India Pvt Ltd 151,818 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.04 Iruna Indian Brakes Pvt Ltd 316,337 Working Capital 7.05 Paques Environmental Technology India Pvt Ltd 906,832 New Project 4.10 NRB Bearings Ltd 2,200,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 5.00 NRB Bearings Ltd 1,500,000 Modernisation 5.00 Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 General Corporate Purpose 10.00 Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd 1,800,000 New Project 6.00 CIM Tools Pvt Ltd 1,210,000 Modernisation 9.01 Inventaa Chemicals Ltd 6,230,000 New Project 7.00 Inventaa Chemicals Ltd 1,000,000 New Project 7.00 Vacmet India Ltd 2,905,027 Import of Capital Goods 11.04 Diosna Process Solutions Pvt Ltd 1,054,456 General Corporate Purpose 9.11 Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 5.09 KGK Jet India Pvt Ltd 1,293,165 New Project 10.00 Gnutti Carlo India Pvt Ltd 2,209,118 Modernisation 4.01 H-One India Pvt Ltd 3,700,393 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.00 Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd 920,000 New Project 7.00 Mithra Kyokuto Special Purpose Vehicle Company 2,586,329 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 7,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.00 Gandour India Food Processing Pvt Ltd 3,000,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.06 Medreich Ltd 5,100,000 Modernisation 5.03 Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd 48,600,597 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.11 Penta Automation Systems Pvt Ltd 36,906 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Hueck Decent Engraving India Pvt Ltd 158,168 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 Nifco South India Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 2,774,240 Working Capital 5.00 IG Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd 2,246,281 Modernisation 5.00 Asta India Pvt Ltd 1,178,196 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Quadio Labs Pvt Ltd 300,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Schlumberger India Technology Centre Pvt Ltd 1,250,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd 274,158,621 Overseas Acquisition 6.00 Teral-Aerotech Fans Pvt Ltd 300,000 Working Capital 7.00 G-tekt India Pvt Ltd 7,069,178 Modernisation 5.03 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd 50,000,000 On-lending/Sub-lending. 6.00 DCP India (P) Ltd 5,000,000 Modernisation 6.09 Novozymes South Asia Pvt Ltd 47,127,852 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.10 De Dietrich Process Systems India Pvt Ltd 738,119 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Technicoat India Pvt Ltd 441,824 New Project 7.00 Techcom Precision India Pvt Ltd 200,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.00 Koyo Bearings India Pvt Ltd 736,427 Import of Capital Goods 4.04 Panalpina World Transport (India) Pvt Ltd 7,731,913 General Corporate Purpose 4.10 ----------- Total Automatic Route 707,862,766 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB * II AUTOMATIC ROUTE: ECB ---- K Line (India) Shipping Pvt Ltd 13,750,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.00 Reliance Industries Ltd 200,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.09 Reliance Industries Ltd 550,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.04 Reliance Industries Ltd 1,000,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 1.11 TSMT Technology (India) Pvt Ltd 14,000,000 New Project 5.00 ----------- Total Approval Route 1,777,750,000 =========== Grand Total 2,485,612,766 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of December 2016 ========================================== I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period in INR Amt in USD (Appx) ---------------------------- ------------- ----------- -------------------- -------- Sembcorp Gayatri Power Limited 7,893,900,000 116,257,047 Power 3.00 Gajam India Private Limited 25,000,000 368,186 General Corp Purpose 3.03 Ikea India Private Limited 5,000,000,000 73,637,269 General Corp Purpose 7.00 Southern Petrochemical Industries 1,400,000,000 20,618,435 Working Capital 3.05 Greenstar Fertilizers Limited 1,400,000,000 20,618,435 Working Capital 3.05 Zuari Cement Limited 5,000,000,000 73,637,269 Refinancing of Rupee 5.00 Energon GJ Wind Power Private Ltd 704,000,000 10,368,127 Refinancing of Rupee 25.00 ============== ========== Total Automatic Route 21,422,900,000 315,504,769 *II APPROVAL ROUTE: Total Approval Route 0 0 ============== =========== Total 21,422,900,000 315,504,769 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)