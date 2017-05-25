May 25The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) and Rupee Denominated Bond(RDB)for April 2017 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Sander Meson India Pvt Ltd 536,108 New Project 6.00 Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd 910,177 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Kedah Chemicals Pvt Ltd 47,477 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Granules India Ltd 48,249,759 Modernisation 8.03 Wahi Akita Fine Blanking Pvt Ltd 250,000 New Project 3.00 Wave Suspension Systems India Pvt Ltd 650,000 Modernisation 5.00 Tri-Wall Pak India Pvt Ltd 200,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 GH India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd 804,163 Import of Capital Goods 4.08 JSW Steel Ltd 500,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 55% & 5.00 Advics North India Pvt Ltd 251,910 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Birla Corporation Ltd 15,714,286 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 2.08 Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd 22,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 15.00 EFD Induction Pvt Ltd 696,941 New Project 4.00 Delfingen India Pvt Ltd 232,533 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd 60,000,000 Port 5.01 Abiba Systems Pvt Ltd 150,000 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Roki Minda Co Pvt Ltd 6,200,868 New Project 5.00 Walter Pack Automotive Products India Pvt Ltd 214,443 Import of Capital Goods 7.00 Benninger India Pvt Ltd 1,199,010 Modernisation 5.02 Diamond Elements Pvt Ltd 1,550,217 Refinancing of Rupee loans 10.01 Spirax-Sarco India Pvt Ltd 2,325,325 Working Capital 6.06 Spirax-Sarco India Pvt Ltd 2,325,325 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.06 Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd 42,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 3.00 Daramic Battery Seperator India Pvt Ltd 8,526,193 New Project 5.02 Silcotech Bonny Products (India) Pvt Ltd 40,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.09 Takemoto Yohki India Pvt Ltd 6,199,318 New Project 5.11 Silcotech Bonny Products (India) Pvt Ltd 40,000 Import of Capital Goods 3.09 Aatco Foods India Pvt Ltd 800,000 General Corporate Purpose 8.11 Peters Surgical India Pvt Ltd 574,708 Modernisation 4.08 Alpla India Pvt Ltd 5,361,084 Modernisation 5.00 Loesche Energy Systems India Pvt Ltd 434,061 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 30,000,000 Modernisation 5.00 Omega Dx (Asia) Pvt Ltd 310,043 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Ltd 11,626,627 On-lending/Sub-lending. 5.00 Maccaferri Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd 1,072,217 General Corporate Purpose 7.00 Pigeon India Pvt Ltd 775,108 Import of Capital Goods 3.00 Precision Hydraulics Pvt Ltd 1,580,109 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 KHM Drive Systems Pvt Ltd 446,099 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 Woojin Automotive India Pvt Ltd 310,043 General Corporate Purpose 5.00 Blumenbecker Kat Automation Pvt Ltd 96,500 General Corporate Purpose 8.11 Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd 700,000 Modernisation 5.11 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd 375,000,000 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 10.00 Itron India Pvt Ltd 7,220,984 General Corporate Purpose 6.11 Agri-Pure Natural Foods Pvt Ltd 473,719 Import of Capital Goods 5.11 India Ports & Logistics Pvt Ltd 7,720,080 On-lending/Sub-lending. 11.08 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd 75,666,667 Refinancing of Earlier ECB 7.00 Duisport Packing Logistics India Pvt Ltd 341,048 General Corporate Purpose 3.00 Advanced Medtech Solutions Pvt Ltd 1,200,000 General Corporate Purpose 5.02 Profine India Window Technology Pvt Ltd 1,271,178 New Project 5.08 Porite India Pvt Ltd 10,000,000 New Project 9.00 Pune AUPAC Pvt Ltd 580,000 New Project 5.00 Ras Lifesciences Pvt Ltd 10,541,475 General Corporate Purpose 11.03 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,265,415,804 II APPROVAL ROUTE*: ECB ---- Essar Shipping Ltd 39,255,247 Import of Capital Goods 9.11 ------------- Total - Approval Route 39,255,247 ============= Grand Total 1,304,671,051 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of April 2017 ======================================= Borrower Loan Amount Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period In INR Amt in USD (Appx) --------- ----------- ---------- ------ ----- UCWeb Mobile Pvt Ltd 1,450,000,000 22,478,146 General Corporate Purpose 10.07 Nissan Renault Fin India Pvt Ltd 4,000,000,000 62,008,678 On-lending/Sub-lending. 3.00 NTPC Ltd 20,000,000,000 310,043,391 Power 5.00 --------------------- --------------- ----------- Total Automatic Route 25,450,000,000 394,530,215 II APPROVAL ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 0 --------- ----------- ---------- Total 25,450,000,000 394,530,215 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND RDB ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- ------------ Apr-17 1,304,671,051 --- --- --- 394,530,215 Mar-17 1,697,244,866 --- --- --- 1,650,232,844 Feb-17 1,008,798,274 --- --- --- 1,217,699,458 Jan-17 1,803,958,497 --- --- --- 11,750,818 Dec-16 2,485,612,766 --- --- --- 315,504,769 Nov-16 277,810,030 --- --- --- 210,681,294 Oct-16 1,471,007,156 --- --- --- 299,635,793 Sep-16 1,574,302,215 --- --- --- 889,092,672 Aug-16 3,173,254,357 --- --- --- --- Jul-16 1,203,326,494 --- --- --- --- Jun-16 872,405,078 200,000,000 --- --- --- May-16 1,208,409,783 110,000,00 --- --- --- Apr-16 304,556,157 --- --- --- --- Mar-16 1,510,455,876 10,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-16 1,353,281,560 --- --- --- --- Jan-16 1,395,409,882 --- --- --- --- Dec-15 2,637,093,072 397,200,000 --- --- --- Nov-15 3,149,163,061 15,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-15 2,114,427,007 --- --- --- --- Sep-15 2,614,670,100 --- --- --- --- Aug-15 750,765,342 --- --- --- --- Jul-15 2,143,597,605 --- --- --- --- Jun-15 3,159,554,380 --- --- --- --- May-15 2,394,642,518 --- --- --- --- Apr-15 727,334,315 --- --- --- --- Mar-15 2,664,708,016 --- --- --- --- Feb-15 2,263,190,881 --- --- --- --- Jan-15 2,590,517,368 --- --- --- --- Dec-14 637,290,584 --- --- --- --- Nov-14 3,483,854,094 9,100,000 --- --- --- Oct-14 2,564,609,905 215,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-14 3,176,556,713 --- --- --- --- Aug-14 507,395,028 --- --- --- --- Jul-14 3,174,705,828 546,916,000 --- --- --- Jun-14 1,886,696,374 --- --- --- --- May-14 1,444,203,397 16,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-14 3,203,098,508 --- --- --- --- Mar-14 3,343,720,768 206,464,000 --- --- --- Feb-14 4,302,702,582 --- --- --- --- Jan-14 1,793,365,933 --- --- --- --- Dec-13 4,553,510,296 9,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-13 2,179,922,526 --- --- --- --- Oct-13 1,923,020,814 4,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-13 3,346,058,803 --- --- --- --- Aug-13 2,275,284,326 30,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-13 3,705,700,965 --- --- --- --- Jun-13 1,898,361,725 55,000,000 --- --- --- May-13 2,486,533,321 --- --- --- --- Apr-13 1,100,198,945 25,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-13 5,007,296,276 75,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-13 2,132,961,959 210,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-13 3,514,021,521 --- --- --- --- Dec-12 1,146,268,043 --- --- --- --- Nov-12 851,454,513 495,547,811 --- --- --- Oct-12 4,244,332,760 55,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-12 2,556,007,462 220,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-12 2,268,808,000 100,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-12 1,060,470,473 10,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-12 1,865,451,059 131,100,000 --- --- --- May-12 3,370,212,312 --- --- --- --- Apr-12 2,602,042,030 130,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-12 3,706,575,294 130,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-12 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- --- Jan-12 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- --- Dec-11 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-11 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- --- Oct-11 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- --- Sep-11 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- --- Aug-11 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- --- Jul-11 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 --- Jun-11 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- --- May-11 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- --- Apr-11 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-11 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- --- Feb-11 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- --- Jan-11 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- --- Dec-10 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- --- Nov-10 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- --- Oct-10 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-10 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- --- Aug-10 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-10 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-10 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- --- May-10 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-10 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-10 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- --- Feb-10 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- --- Jan-10 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- --- Dec-09 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- --- Nov-09 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- --- Oct-09 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- --- Sep-09 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- --- Aug-09 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- --- Jul-09 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- --- Jun-09 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- --- May-09 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- --- Apr-09 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- --- Mar-09 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- --- Feb-09 452,600,428 --- --- --- --- Jan-09 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- --- Dec-08 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- --- Nov-08 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- --- Oct-08 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- --- Sep-08 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- --- Aug-08 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- --- Jul-08 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- --- Jun-08 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- --- May-08 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- --- Apr-08 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- --- Mar-08 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- --- Feb-08 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- --- Jan-08 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- --- (Mumbai Reporting Unit + 92 6180 7222/3317 722 E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)