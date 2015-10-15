FRANKFURT Oct 15 A rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve could have greater global repercussions than in
the past because the economy has changed and central banks have
little experience moving away from interest rates of zero,
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said.
A Fed hike would have a bigger impact because emerging
markets, particularly China, are now integrated in the global
economy to an unprecedented degree, countries are more
interlinked in production, cross-border capital flows have
increased, and forward guidance has become a crucial monetary
policy instrument, Constancio said on Thursday.
"The truth of the matter is that given the lack of
historical precedents on what the impact of a major economy
departing from a zero lower bound environment is, market
analysts and policy makers do not have much of a choice other
than 'learning in real time'," he said in prepared remarks for a
speech in Hong Kong.
While diverging monetary policies reflect differences in
fundamentals in the euro zone and the United States and the
traditional view is that this should create no problems, "This
time the divergences could have greater global repercussions
than in the past", Constancio said.
