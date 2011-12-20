FRANKFURT European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday that the break-up of the euro zone is so out of the question that the ECB does not even consider it in its risk scenarios.

The ECB warned on Monday in its Financial Stability Review, which it publishes twice a year, that risks to financial stability in the euro zone have increased considerably in the second half of this year.

When asked about the possibility of a break-up of the 17-nation currency bloc, during a press conference on Monday, Constancio said: "We don't see that as a risk that we should consider. It is really unthinkable."

Even just one country leaving the bloc would entail substantial risks.

"The dynamic of such a huge event can not really be predicted and could be very dangerous," Constancio said at the press conference, held to present the report.

Since the ECB published its last report in June, "the world has changed quite considerably", Constancio said, pointing to growing contagion effects from euro zone debt crisis as the most important risk facing the bloc's financial sector.

"We see more indications of a credit crunch rather than a credit boom," Constancio said, adding that countries like Ireland, Britain, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Luxembourg and Slovenia were already showing signs of a credit crunch.

To ease funding pressure for banks, the ECB will launch its first ever three-year loan operation on Wednesday and Constancio said he expects demand to be "significant" considering banks' high refinancing needs in the first quarter.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Susan Fenton)