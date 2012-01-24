HELSINKI Jan 24 European Central Bank
council member Erkki Liikanen will not seek a seat on the bank's
powerful Executive Board, the Finnish prime minister's office
said on Tuesday.
An official confirmed to Reuters that Finland would not put
forward a candidate to replace Spain's Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo when his term on the board ends in May.
Finland has not decided whom it will support, the official
said.
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Monday that it would
make sense to have a new member from a northern European
economy, although he did not endorse anyone specific.