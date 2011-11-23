BERLIN Nov 23 If the latest decisions by political leaders fail to solve the euro zone's debt crisis, the role of the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund should be reconsidered, Finland's finance minister told a German newspaper.

Jutta Urpilainen told German weekly Die Zeit that Finland backed in principle the German position to do everything necessary to secure the ECB's independence.

"But if all else fails, we have to reflect on the role of the ECB or a larger role for the IMF," Urpilainen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The finance minister reiterated that the Finish government was against the idea of common euro zone bonds as this would be another step towards a collectivisation of debt.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Eva Kuehnen)