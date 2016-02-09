PARIS Feb 9 Bank of France governor Francois
Villeroy de Galhau said central banks' recent struggle with
deflationary forces was not finished and that getting inflation
back to normal levels was a question of credibility.
"If you look at the last three decades, monetary policy
waged two battles. One against very high inflation, in the
1980s, and it was a success," Villeroy de Galhau said in an
interview in French daily Le Figaro's Wednesday edition.
"The other battle, a much more recent one, is being waged on
the deflation front, and it's not over," Villeroy, who also sits
on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, was quoted as
saying.
Villeroy said the ECB was determined to uphold its mandate
to bring back inflation to below but close to 2 percent, because
weak inflation made the necessary deleveraging process of
European countries more painful.
Asked if there was any limit to negative interest rates,
Villeroy said neither the euro zone or Switzerland had
experienced negative interest rates on household and SMEs
deposits so far.
"That's maybe where the practical limit is," he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)