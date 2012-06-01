(Refiles to correct day in lead)
FRANKFURT, June 1 Use by banks of costly
overnight loans from the ECB dropped to a more normal level on
Friday, as four Greek lenders kicked out of mainstream ECB
operations last month regained access following an infusion of
cash from the country's bailout pot.
Over the last week banks have been taking between 2 and 4
billion euros from the European Central Bank's instant access
facility, also known as its 'emergency window' as it charges
0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB funding.
The ECB does not disclose who uses the funding, but the jump
was widely linked to its decision to eject four of Greece's
banks from its main lending operations after the country's
election stalemate threatened to derail previously agreed plans
to recapitalise the four troubled institutions.
The central bank's pressure seems to have paid off, with ECB
President Mario Draghi on Thursday confirming Greece had now
completed the funding injections and that the four banks had now
been readmitted to the ECB's lending operations.
On Friday, data showed use of overnight funding dropped back
to a more normal 750 million euros following the move.
While the Greek banks are unlikely to be able to reclaim the
3-year and other longer-term funding stripped of them when they
were kicked out the ECB's operations, they will be able to tap
the central bank for 1 percent funding again on Tuesday.
