MILAN Jan 9 Funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks rose sharply to nearly 210 billion euros in December from 153.2 billion euros at the end of November, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.

The increase mirrors a higher participation by Italian banks at the ECB's longer-term refinancing operations. In an unprecedented move, the ECB injected last month nearly 500 billion euros in three-year funds.

The Bank of Italy data show that ECB's longer-term funds held by Italian banks more than doubled in December to 160.6 billion euros.

Reliance on ECB funding for Italian lenders has risen sharply since the end of June, when total borrowing stood at 41.3 billion euros, mirroring growing funding strains caused by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Valentina Za)