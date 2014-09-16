* Allotment of new funds, or TLTROs, due on Thursday
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The European Central Bank
invited banks on Tuesday to bid for a fresh round of long-term
loans it hopes will stimulate lending to businesses and
reinvigorate the euro zone economy but which may see only modest
take-up.
The programme is a key plank of ECB efforts to stave off the
threat of deflation and breathe life into the euro zone economy,
which stagnated in the second quarter. At 0.3 percent, inflation
is running well below the ECB target of just under 2 percent.
The ECB will announce how much it is granting banks in the
new loans at around 0915 GMT on Thursday, doling out the fresh
cash just as the cheap three-year long-term loans - or LTROs -
that it issued in late 2011 and early 2012 approach expiry.
The new targeted funds, or TLTROs, will also offer banks
long-term funding at interest rates close to zero, but will be
tied to lending to the mostly smaller firms that are the euro
zone's economic backbone.
Analysts are sceptical the operation will boost lending.
"It doesn't matter how much liquidity you give banks. They
will still not lend," said Fabio Ianno, a banking expert with
ratings agency Fitch.
Fitch believes the weak state of many companies in southern
Europe and subdued demand means banks have little appetite to
issue corporate loans in the region.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he wanted
the TLTROs, together with a new ECB asset-purchase programme, to
swell the central bank's balance sheet - an exercise aimed at
freeing up the flow of credit and stimulating the economy.
Draghi said he wanted the balance sheet to get back to
levels seen in early 2012 - up to a trillion euros higher than
its present size.
"If the name of the game here is bigger balance sheet, I'm
sceptical we'll get much," RBS economist Richard Barwell said of
the initial TLTRO operation.
FIRST SHOT
This week's operation is banks' first shot at the TLTROs.
Under the plan, they can borrow up to 400 billion euros at
tenders this week and in December at a slight premium to the
ECB's regular funding operations, with opportunities running
through to mid-2016 to take additional loans.
A Reuters poll of 20 money market traders pointed to banks
taking over three quarters of the sum on offer, snapping up 133
billion euros at Thursday's offering and a further 200 billion
on Dec. 11.
"That doesn't feel like it would be a game-changer for the
balance sheet, which then puts more pressure on the programme
Draghi announced earlier this month," said Barwell.
Under that programme, the ECB plans to buy asset-backed
securities (ABS) and covered bonds to help ease credit
conditions in the euro zone.
Under the TLTRO plan, banks that have shown positive net
lending between April of this year and the new funding operation
can borrow up to three times their net new lending in that
window and keep the money until 2018, so long as they beat a
certain benchmark for lending set for them.
The terms of the plan do not stipulate, however, that banks
must devote all the ECB loans to new lending.
The idea is that one or more of three things will happen.
Banks may use the money to lend to households and businesses,
thereby directly helping to revive the economy, or take the
money and buy assets themselves, or use the funds to substitute
for issuing their own debt.
The latter two could lower the funding costs for all banks,
even those who don't take the ECB's money, and spill over into
looser conditions in the broader corporate credit market, making
money cheaper and easier to access.
Making the TLTROs more attractive, the ECB cut interest
rates to record lows at its Sept. 4 meeting and said it would
not reduce them any further - so later shots at the TLTROs would
not come at more favourable terms.
Draghi said the rate cut "signals to the banks that are
going to participate in the TLTRO that they should not expect
any further lowering in interest rate, so they should not
hesitate to participate in the TLTRO because of this reason".
Indeed, locking in the TLTRO funds for four years would
offer banks a kind of insurance against any potential interest
rate hikes over that timeframe.
Getting the funds to flow to businesses is another matter.
"I don't think the money will flow to the real economy."
said Ianno at Fitch.
