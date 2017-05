MILAN, March 7 Overall funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks fell to 214.4 billion euros ($296.73 billion) in February from 223.7 billion euros in January, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Reliance on longer-term funding fell to 211.7 billion euros last month from 214.5 billion in January, the central bank said. ($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)