STRASBOURG, France Jan 16 A European
Central Bank financing operation that has funnelled nearly half
a trillion euros in 3-year funds to banks "has functioned and is
functioning", ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
The ECB offered banks a 3-year cheap funding operation - or
LTRO - in December, in which banks took a record-breaking 489
billion euros. It will offer them another in February.
Draghi, speaking as head of the European Systemic Risk Board
(ESRB), also told European lawmakers on Monday that it seemed
markets had anticipated Standard & Poor's downgrade of a slew of
euro zone countries on Friday and priced assets accordingly.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport, writing by Paul Carrel)