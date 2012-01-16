STRASBOURG, France Jan 16 A European Central Bank financing operation that has funnelled nearly half a trillion euros in 3-year funds to banks "has functioned and is functioning", ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

The ECB offered banks a 3-year cheap funding operation - or LTRO - in December, in which banks took a record-breaking 489 billion euros. It will offer them another in February.

Draghi, speaking as head of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), also told European lawmakers on Monday that it seemed markets had anticipated Standard & Poor's downgrade of a slew of euro zone countries on Friday and priced assets accordingly. (Reporting by Claire Davenport, writing by Paul Carrel)