BRUSSELS Nov 29 Germany's deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen is the best person to take charge of the economics portfolio at the European Central Bank, Germany's finance minister said on Tuesday.

The role of the chief economic adviser is one of the most important at the central bank, because he suggests to the 23 members of the governing council at what level they should set interest rates.

Asmussen will leave his post as deputy finance minister at the end of the year to join the ECB's Executive Board.

"You don't give up such a good man easily," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told journalists ahead of a meeting of euro zone ministers.

"We take it that he is the best person for the position that Stark had," Schaeuble said, indicating that he expected Asmussen to fill Juergen Stark's post as ECB chief economic adviser.

Stark resigned from the ECB in September, citing personal reasons, but sources have said his unhappiness over the ECB's decision to buy government bonds on the secondary market was the motive for his resignation. He will leave the ECB at the end of the year.

Some believe that Asmussen could be a formidable force in the role if he were to ally himself with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann.

The two studied together at university under Axel Weber, the previous president of the Bundesbank and an opponent of ECB bond buying.

Asmussen and Weidmann worked closely together over the past three years in shaping Germany's financial crisis response.

Schaeuble said Asmussen was well qualified, having worked in the finance ministry in charge of European and international issues.

Unlike previous chief economists Stark and Otmar Issing, Asmussen does not have a doctorate and were he to get the job as ECB chief economic adviser, it would be a departure from having an academic heavyweight in the role. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; editing by Rex Merrifield, Ron Askew)