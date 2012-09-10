BERLIN, Sept 10 European Central Bank
Vice-President Vitor Constancio is being considered for the job
of head of the ECB's new banking supervisory body, a German
newspaper reported on Monday citing European Commission sources.
According to Handelsblatt business daily, the sources said
Constancio, a Portuguese economist, could get the job provided
he was totally committed to it and withdrew from monetary policy
altogether.
The new body, that will supervise the euro zone's banks,
would have its own board within the ECB to guarantee that there
are no conflicts of interests between monetary policy and
banking supervision, the paper wrote.
The EU's executive will publish its blueprint for the
banking union on Wednesday.
The idea of a new banking supervisor was launched in June,
when European leaders agreed to allow the euro zone's new rescue
fund to inject aid directly into troubled banks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that this only be
permitted once a centralised banking supervisor, housed in the
ECB, was in place.
Forging consensus on what this supervisor should look like
is proving extremely difficult however and the EU faces weeks of
hard bargaining before a banking union places the banks of the
17 euro states under the authority of the ECB next year.
The Commission for example wants the ECB to monitor a broad
swathe of banks but the German government and the country's
smaller banks are pressing for a more limited remit, focused
only on those banks considered "systemically relevant".
According to Handelsblatt, the head of the new ECB banking
supervisor will have to appear regularly before the European
Parliament to deliver progress reports, thereby guaranteeing the
authority's democratic legitimacy.