BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday urged German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his euro zone colleagues to take measures to support sustainable growth, participants in a meeting between the ECB chief and German lawmakers told Reuters.

Draghi said fiscal measures and structural reforms geared towards boosting growth were necessary in order to end an era of low interest rates.

The ECB's low interest rate policy has been widely criticised in Germany.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, Holger Hansen and Matthias Sobolewksi, Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)