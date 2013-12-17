* Sabine Lautenschlaeger is expert in banking supervision
* Tipped to become vice-chair of new EU banking watchdog
* Asmussen's international relations portfolio open
By Annika Breidthardt and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Dec 17 Germany has proposed Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, a vice president at the German Bundesbank, to
take the seat on the European Central Bank board that is being
vacated by Joerg Asmussen, a government spokesman said on
Tuesday.
Asmussen announced on Sunday that he would be returning to
Berlin after just two years on the ECB's six-member executive
board, to become state secretary in the labour ministry.
Replacing him will entail some reshuffling of tasks on the
board and comes at a time when the ECB is reaching the limits of
its conventional monetary policy and may be forced to explore
new ways to keep deflationary risks at bay.
Little is known about Lautenschlaeger's views on monetary
policy, but she has a solid track record in banking supervision,
having worked at German financial supervisor Bafin before
joining the Bundesbank in 2011.
She has been among those who have warned about potential
conflicts of interest when the ECB has responsibility for both
monetary policy and banking supervision, and has argued against
treating government bonds as risk-free assets on banks' books.
The prime candidate to become the Executive Board's
representative at the new European banking watchdog, the Single
Supervisory Mechanism, Lautenschlaeger is seen serving as that
body's vice-chair. That would give her a prominent role as the
ECB will have the right to object to the SSM's proposed
decisions.
Yves Mersch, Vitor Constancio and Peter Praet are also seen
as in the running for that job.
The most important and time-consuming part of Asmussen's job
has been taking care of the central bank's international
relations. Most likely candidates for that portfolio are Mersch
and Benoit Coeure.
ECB President Mario Draghi will have the last word on who
does what on the board, which forms the nucleus of the
policymaking Governing Council.
Before Lautenschlaeger, 49, joins the bank, she will need to
go through the formal selection process. Now that she has been
officially nominated by the German government, European Union
finance ministers will consider all candidates for the post and
make their choice.
The ECB will be asked for comment, as will the European
Parliament, which will conduct a public hearing with the
contender in its Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee before
discussing it in a parliamentary plenary session.
The parliament has no power to veto an appointment.
Finally, the Council of the European Union, at the level of
heads of government and heads of state, then formally appoints
the candidate.
The fact that Lautenschlaeger is a woman will win her points
with the EU parliament, which held back the appointment of Yves
Mersch to the Executive Board last year on the grounds that not
enough women had been considered for the post.
In the 15-year history of the ECB, only two women, Finland's
Sirkka Hamalainen and Austria's Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, have
served on the board.
Traditionally, the four largest euro zone countries -
Germany, France, Italy and Spain - have had one seat each on the
board, although Spain has been without a representative since
mid-2012, when Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo's term ended.