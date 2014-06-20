(Repeating to additional subscribers)
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 There is no need to discuss
further measures by the European Central Bank to accelerate
dangerously low inflation in the euro zone before the steps
already announced have a chance to take effects, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
The ECB earlier this month cut interest rates to record
lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the
sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to
fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
"The ECB has taken its decision. That can have its effect
now. Therefore we don't need a debate now that can be
misunderstood to mean further measures are necessary," Schaeuble
told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers.
He added that, if anything, there was too much liquidity in
the system.
(Reporting By Annika Breidthardt, writing by Jan Strupczewski)