LUXEMBOURG, June 20 There is no need to discuss further measures by the European Central Bank to accelerate dangerously low inflation in the euro zone before the steps already announced have a chance to take effects, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

The ECB earlier this month cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

"The ECB has taken its decision. That can have its effect now. Therefore we don't need a debate now that can be misunderstood to mean further measures are necessary," Schaeuble told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers.

He added that, if anything, there was too much liquidity in the system. (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt, writing by Jan Strupczewski)