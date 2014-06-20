LUXEMBOURG, June 20 There is no need to discuss
further measures by the European Central Bank to accelerate
dangerously low inflation in the euro zone before the steps
already announced have a chance to take effects, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
The ECB earlier this month cut interest rates to record
lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the
sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to
fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
"The ECB has taken its decision. That can have its effect
now. Therefore we don't need a debate now that can be
misunderstood to mean further measures are necessary," Schaeuble
told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers.
He added that, if anything, there was too much liquidity in
the system.
(Reporting By Annika Breidthardt, writing by Jan Strupczewski)