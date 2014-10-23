* Berlin criticism of ECB course reaches new heights
* Draghi relationship with Weidmann said to have broken down
* Strained ties raise questions about euro policy response
By Noah Barkin , Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor
BERLIN/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 23 In early October,
European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure paid a discreet
visit to the Chancellery in Berlin to express concerns about
rising criticism of the bank from German politicians.
The Frenchman, one of ECB President Mario Draghi's closest
allies in Frankfurt, hoped for reassurances that the bank
bashing, led by Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, would stop.
But the message from Chancellor Angela Merkel's advisers was
not entirely comforting, according to one official familiar with
the discussion.
Merkel would continue to refrain from questioning the ECB's
policies in public. But the broader backlash would be difficult
to contain, especially if Draghi pressed ahead with
unconventional measures to bolster the European economy, for
example buying mass quantities of government bonds.
"Then you would see a real debate," a top German official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Public criticism in
Germany would take off."
Back in 2012, Draghi appeared to save the euro zone from
breaking up with his promise to do "whatever it takes" to defend
the single currency, a stance that won swift backing from
Merkel, who said the ECB was acting within its mandate.
But two years on, the Italian's relationship with his most
important stakeholder - the Germans - is fraying, with worrying
implications for Europe and its faltering economy.
This tension is most obvious in the relationship between
Draghi and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, which according
to numerous officials who spoke to Reuters on the understanding
they would not be identified, has almost broken down. But it
goes further than that.
According to German officials, Merkel felt betrayed by
Draghi's speech at a central banking conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming in August in which he pressed Berlin for looser fiscal
policy to stimulate the economy.
Her entourage is also deeply sceptical about Draghi's plan
to buy up asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds in the
hope of encouraging commercial banks to lend.
Most of all, politicians in Berlin worry that if this scheme
doesn't work, the ECB president will be tempted to launch
full-blown government bond buying, or quantitative easing. This
is a taboo in Germany and a step Merkel's allies fear would play
into the hands of the country's new anti-euro party, the
Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Losing the support of the euro zone's biggest and most
influential member state would be fatal for the ECB's
credibility, eroding confidence in its ability to work with
governments to get the euro zone economy growing again.
"Until now the ECB was confident, despite all the criticism
in the German media, that it could count on Schaeuble and
Merkel," said Marcel Fratzscher, the former head of
international policy analysis at the ECB and now president of
the DIW economic institute in Berlin.
"But the recent criticism has been a real wake up call.
There are questions about whether they have the full support of
Berlin. The German criticism is a big concern for the ECB."
The ECB, citing its independence, declined specific comment
on the state of relations with Berlin.
A German government spokesman said Berlin trusted that the
ECB was acting within its mandate to ensure price stability, and
would therefore not comment further on its policy decisions.
"TOTALLY ROTTEN"
Ties between Draghi and Weidmann, a former Merkel adviser
who became head of the conservative German central bank three
years ago, are now severely strained, according to half a dozen
central bankers and government officials who spoke to Reuters.
The relationship has never been easy; Weidmann publicly
opposed the OMT bond-buying programme that Draghi unveiled
months after making his landmark promise.
Weidmann has also not shied away from criticising the ECB
chief's decisions since then. But in the past months, mutual
suspicions have grown, according to officials who know both men.
A week after Coeure's visit to Berlin, Draghi and Weidmann's
communications chief gave separate briefings on the same day to
small groups of German reporters at an International Monetary
Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington.
Draghi listed all the ECB measures Weidmann had opposed
since taking the helm of the Bundesbank. The Weidmann aide
complained that the ECB president was keeping national central
banks in the dark and not taking time to build consensus in the
24-member Governing Council, according to people who attended
the briefings.
Days later, at a Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt, the
long-simmering row boiled over, with the two central bankers
accusing each other of active sabotage through the media,
according to one official familiar with the exchange.
That evening, at the ECB's annual cultural evening, held at
the grand Alte Oper concert house in Frankfurt, the tension
around them was palpable.
"The relationship is totally rotten, it's beyond repair,"
said a second official who knows them both.
"It has become personal," a third official from the ECB
said. "Whenever Draghi and Weidmann are somewhere at the same
event, there are bets about whether their paths are going to
cross. Weidmann avoids Draghi like the plague."
An ECB spokesman played down the conflict, saying it was
"healthy" for Governing Council members to hold different views
"which are then exchanged in a frank yet collegiate manner".
"The decisions taken in the last three years have been
backed either unanimously or by the overwhelming majority of
Governing Council members," the spokesman added.
The Bundesbank declined comment.
Tensions between the ECB president and German members of the
council are not entirely new. Weidmann's predecessor at the
Bundesbank, Axel Weber, and ECB board member Juergen Stark both
resigned in 2011 in protest at the bond-buying policies of
Jean-Claude Trichet, the Frenchman who led the bank before
Draghi.
There are no signs that Weidmann might be considering a
similar step.
"WE WILL HAVE TO FIGHT"
But even senior Bundesbank officials have begun to express
concerns about the deteriorating relations between the two
institutions.
ECB Council members admit to being worried about hardening
attitudes towards the bank in Germany, where supportive voices
like Fratzscher have been drowned out by sceptics such as
influential economist Hans-Werner Sinn and Holger Steltzner, the
hard-line commentator for the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper,
who dismiss the ECB as a "bad bank".
"We will have to fight" to keep the Germans on board, said
one member of the council.
Merkel's government stood by the ECB when Weber and Stark
bolted three years ago, helping Trichet to ride out the
defections. But it seems more unsettled by Draghi's course,
partly because of the threat posed by the AfD, a party created
last year which made big gains in recent regional elections,
stealing votes from the chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU).
One problem, officials says, is that since the departures of
board member Joerg Asmussen and Draghi's top adviser Christian
Thimann last year, the ECB president has not had a German ally
in Frankfurt who can spread his message in Berlin.
Asmussen was replaced by Sabine Lautenschlaeger, an expert
in financial regulation with no political experience, and
Thimann's post was taken by Frank Smets, a Belgian.
This is why it fell to Coeure, who took over responsibility
for government relations when Asmussen left, to make the trip to
the Chancellery earlier this month.
Frustrations have been exacerbated by Draghi's leadership
style, officials say. The Italian prefers to operate with a
small group of confidants, led by Coeure and Peter Praet, the
bank's Belgian chief economist, rather than sounding out a broad
range of views on the ECB Council, as Trichet often did.
"There is a lack of team playing going on in the Governing
Council," Juergen Stark, the former ECB board member, told
Reuters. "The governance is changing."
Before his speech in Jackson Hole, Draghi sought advice from
U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, his
professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the
1970s, while leaving some ECB Council members out of the loop.
According to one ECB source, Draghi has also clamped down on
circulating policy papers to national central banks because they
were often leaked. This close-to-the-chest approach has
irritated others besides the Germans.
But the ECB source played down the idea that there were big
tensions between the bank and Berlin, noting that Draghi and
Schaeuble had talked on the sidelines of the recent IMF meeting
and that Merkel had steered clear of criticising the ECB.
Still, Schaeuble has grown increasingly outspoken on the
direction of policy, saying last month that he was "not
particularly happy" with the idea of the ECB buying securitised
products like ABS, and telling parliament the ECB had
"exhausted" all its tools for reviving the European economy.
One official in Berlin who is critical of Schaeuble's recent
rhetoric pointed to the AfD as an important new factor that was
encouraging Merkel's party to take a tougher line with the ECB.
Regardless of the reasons, a growing list of conservative
German lawmakers are joining the bandwagon.
Earlier this month, Hans Michelbach of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU), the top conservative in the
Bundestag's finance committee, went so far as to label Draghi's
appointment to the top ECB post a "mistake".
