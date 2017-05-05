FRANKFURT May 5 Money continued to flow into
Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the
country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency
bloc to a new record high.
Germany's net claims in the European Central Bank's Target 2
payments system rose to 843.4 billion euros by the end of April
from 829.8 billion euros a month earlier.
Money has been flowing out of the euro zone's periphery and
into a handful of core countries in recent years with the ECB
arguing that this is primarily due to its asset purchase
programme as the bulk of investors selling their bonds maintain
accounts in places like Germany.
Indeed, a recent study published by the ECB showed that
roughly 90 percent of the extra cash injected by the bank to
boost the euro zone's economy is piling up in just five
countries: Germany, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and
Finland.
Germany is among the first countries to publish monthly
Target 2 data.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Andreas Framke.)