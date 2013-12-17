UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
BERLIN Dec 17 Germany wants Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger to fill the seat on the European Central Bank's (ECB) executive board that is being vacated by Joerg Asmussen, a German government spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's currency and bonds weakened again on Wednesday as expectations rise that President Jacob Zuma will sack finance minister Pravin Gordhan following the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada later in the day.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr