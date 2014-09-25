(Adds comments on ECB and ESM)

BERLIN, Sept 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was unhappy at the prospect of the European Central Bank (ECB) buying securitised loans and covered bonds because of the implications for the ECB's new oversight responsibilities.

The ECB will take over the supervision of 120 of the euro zone's largest banks from November, including 21 German banks, as part of the planned "banking union" which Schaeuble described as one of the main learning points from the financial crisis.

Asking Germany's parliament to back legislation to implement banking union, Schaeuble said the ECB would have to separate its monetary policy and bank supervision functions "as strictly as possible ... to avoid any appearance of conflict of interests".

For this reason, he said, "I am not particularly happy about the debate started by the ECB about the purchase of securitisation products".

As part of efforts to spur lending in the euro zone and revive its stagnating economy, the ECB has pledged to buy senior tranches of repackaged debt issues, or asset-backed securities (ABS). It could also buy riskier, so-called 'mezzanine' tranches if the 18 countries in the euro provided necessary guarantees.

Euro zone governments have diverging views on granting such guarantees, with Germany flatly refusing. Schaeuble has warned that such purchases by the ECB would amount to covert state financing in violation of EU rules.

The German minister also reiterated his opposition to talk of bailout funds in the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) being diverted to help boost growth and job creation.

Advisors to the incoming head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, are looking for funds to foment growth and job-creation in the region and a German newspaper said they have their eyes on 80 billion euros of paid-in-capital in the ESM.

"The 80 billion euros in the European bailout scheme are not at the disposal of all possible creative ideas," said Schaeuble. "They are a provision to ensure the European currency remains stable and retains the confidence of financial markets."