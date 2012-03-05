MADRID, March 5 There is anecdotal evidence that banks are using some of the 1 trillion euros they borrowed from the European Central Bank over the past few months to lend to firms and consumers, ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Monday.

"It's too early to say what the effect of the LTRO will be on credit conditions and the wider economy. But anecdotal evidence to the ECB is suggesting that banks are using it to lend more," ECB Executive Board member Gonzalez-Paramo said.

A total of 800 banks took 530 billion euros in the ECB's second offering of cheap 3-year loans - also known as LTROs - last week after they already borrowed 489 billion euros in December.

Gonzalez-Paramo, also welcomed the fact that more smaller banks tapped the ECB's 3-year funding last month. (Reporting By Nigel Davies, writing by Eva Kuehnen)