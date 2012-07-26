* Greek private sector bank deposits down almost 5 pct in
June
* Deposits at lowest level since Oct 2005
* Bank woes closely tied to sovereign problems
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, July 26 A rush by consumers and firms
to pull their money out of Greek banks continued in June,
European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, adding to the
pressure on the country's troubled banking system as doubts grow
about Greece's future in the euro.
Speculation about Greece possibly quitting the euro was
intense in May when anti-bailout parties saw a strong showing in
elections, but the Greek central bank said the process had
reversed after the June 17 election.
The ECB's data for June showed that deposits for the month
as a whole continued to decline. Private sector deposits in
Greek banks fell almost 5 percent, matching the previous month's
sharp decrease.
The total fell to 156.2 billion euros at end-June from 163.1
billion a month earlier and is more than one-third below the
peak in December 2009. They are now at their lowest level in
more than six years.
Analysts said it was possible that deposits had started to
return after the elections, but did not make up for the falls
early in the month. However, as long as doubts about the
country's future in the currency union continue, people might
prefer cash holdings to bank deposits.
"It could be that there were sharp falls in the first weeks
of June and then recovery," ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis said.
"But if you think, election or no election, there is quite a
significant probability of a Greek euro exit, then arguably the
most prudent course of action is deposit withdrawal."
The ECB dealt Greek banks another blow by saying it would
cease accepting Greek government bonds starting July 25. The
move leaves Greek banks dependent on the national central bank's
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) for funds, as they have
been shut out of interbank markets.
ELA funds are more expensive than those available at money
markets or the ECB's regular refinancing operations, where banks
can get cash at 0.75 percent annual rate.
Analysts saw Greek bank pain continuing as long as the
country is teetering on the brink of insolvency.
"The biggest problem that the Greek banks have is the
sovereign and they have been holding a lot of sovereign debt,"
Kounis said.
Greek banks' holdings of government bonds, adjusted for
market value, have fallen to 19.5 billion euros in June from
50.2 billion a year ago and hit their lowest level since the
beginning of statistics in March 1998.
Portuguese deposits dropped 3.5 percent in June to their
lowest level since October 2010. Ireland posted a 2 percent
decrease in deposits. In Spain, they fell by less than 1 percent
to their lowest level since July 2008.
Italy fared better, with deposits rising almost 2 percent.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central
government and financial institutions.