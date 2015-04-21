FRANKFURT, April 21 European Central Bank staff
have prepared a proposal to increase the haircut on the security
that Greek banks offer in return for emergency liquidity,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of
the discussions.
By increasing this haircut, it would effectively reduce the
value of security that Greek banks can offer and consequently
the amount of Emergency Liquidity Assistance they can draw down.
Bloomberg reported that the measure had not been formally
discussed by the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council. The ECB
declined to comment.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)