FRANKFURT, June 23 The European Central Bank raised the limit on the Emergency Liquidity Assistance available to Greek banks on Tuesday to around 89 billion euros ($100 billion), a person with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

The latest increase amounted to "a bit less than one billion euros," said the person. "This is following the positive signal from the leaders' summit meeting."

A second source confirmed that the limit had been increased.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and John O'Donnell)