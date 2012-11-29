BRUSSELS Nov 29 The European Central Bank was
right to refuse access to documents on the economic situation in
Greece to a journalist in 2010, because disclosure would have
undermined the public interest, the General Court of the
European Union ruled.
"Disclosure of those documents would have undermined the
protection of the public interest so far as concerns the
economic policy of the European Union and Greece," the court
ruled on Thursday.
The ruling, in a case brought by news agency Bloomberg News,
can be appealed on points of law only to the EU's highest court,
the European Court of Justice, within the next two months.
Bloomberg News asked the ECB in August 2010 to disclose two
documents entitled "The impact on government deficit and debt
from off-market swaps. The Greek case" and "The Titlos
transaction and possible existence of similar transactions
impacting on the euro area government debt or deficit levels".
The ECB refused access to the documents. Bloomberg News
challenged that decision in the General Court.
"In today's judgment, the General Court dismisses that
action," the court said in a statement.
The judges agreed with the ECB that it could not disclose
the first document because the information it contained was
outdated, posing a substantial risk of severely misleading the
public in general and financial markets in particular.
"In a very vulnerable market environment, that disclosure
would affect the proper functioning of the financial markets.
Thus, disclosure of the information contained in that document
would undermine public confidence as regards the effective
conduct of economic policy in the EU and Greece," the statement
said.
The court also found that the content of the second document
was closely connected with the first, and that the ECB had not
made a mistake in assessing that its disclosure too "would
undermine the economic policy of the EU and Greece".
Privately-held Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters
, Dow Jones & Co, a unit of News Corp, and other
news and data providers.