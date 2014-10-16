FRANKFURT Oct 16 The European Central Bank will
lower the discount that it applies when assessing the worth of
Greek government bonds and other debt as security for bank
funding, the ECB said on Thursday.
"The Governing Council has decided ... to adjust the
haircuts on Greek government bonds and Greek government
guaranteed bank bonds," a spokesman for the ECB said. "The
decision foresees that the current haircuts are lowered."
"The decision should by no means be viewed as an ad-hoc
reaction to the most recent market stress. Instead, it reflects
the improved market conditions for these assets over the past
year," he added, in a statement.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Paul Carrel)