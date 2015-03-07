(Corrects para 7, removing reference to Emergency Liquidity
Assistance)
BERLIN, March 7 The European Central Bank will
not agree to Greece issuing more short-term debt because that
would be tantamount to it illegally financing the Greek
government, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an
German newspaper interview on Saturday.
Echoing comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, Coeure
told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in comments to
be published on Sunday the ECB would not allow Greece to raise a
limit on issuance of short-term debt so that leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras can avert a funding crunch.
"The ECB cannot finance the Greek government," Coeure said.
"We're not allowed to do that. That is illegal."
On Thursday, Draghi said the ECB will resume normal lending
to Greek banks only when it sees Athens is complying with its
bailout programme and is on track to get a favourable review.
He also made clear the euro zone bank would not raise a
limit on Athens' issuance of short-term debt to help the Tsipras
government since the EU treaty barred monetary financing of
governments.
The tough line, spelled out after the ECB's policymaking
Governing Council met in Cyprus, added to pressure on Greece's
radical new rulers to implement promised reforms under a bailout
they had vowed to scrap but were forced to extend for four
months to avoid running out of money.
Coeure also told the German newspaper that the ECB would not
accept more T-bills as collateral as long as Greece has no
market access.
"If, in the current situation in which Greece has no market
access, we were to accept more Greek (short-term) T-bills as
collateral, that would clearly be state financing. We won't do
that. We can't violate our treaty for Greece."
Lenders in Greece were forced to draw 5.2 billion euros in
Emergency Liqudity Assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece in
January after nearly zero in December. ELA is expected to have
increased sharply in February after the ECB stopped accepting
Greek government bonds as collateral for funding on Feb. 4,
shifting the burden onto Greece's central bank to finance its
lenders.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Stephen Powell)