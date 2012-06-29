FRANKFURT, June 29 There was a renewed rush from firms and consumers to pull their money out of Greek banks in May, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, adding to the woes of the country's already troubled banking system.

Speculation about Greece possibly quitting the euro was at its most intense in May when anti-bailout parties saw a strong showing in elections.

ECB data covering the period showed private-sector deposits in Greek banks fell almost 5 percent after slight increases in the two previous months. The total fell to 163 billion euros from 171.5 billion euros and is about one-third percent below the peak in December 2009. They are at their lowest level in six years.

Private-sector deposits in Spain fell by 2 percent to their lowest level since October 2008. The Bank of Spain said that some of the drop was due to a reclassification of deposits rather than an out and out drop.

Other countries in the middle of the debt crisis fared better, with Ireland posting a slight increase, Italian deposits roughly stable and Portuguese deposits dropping less than 1 percent.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)