FRANKFURT May 16 The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming news reported earlier exclusively by Reuters.

"Pending the recapitalisation of Greek banks that are severely undercapitalised as a result of the recent PSI operation, some of the Greek banks have been moved to Emergency Liquidity Assistance," an ECB official said.

"Once the recapitalisation process is finalised, and we expect this to be finalised soon, the banks will regain access to standard Eurosystem refinancing operations." (Writing by Paul Carrel)