UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would allow Greek sovereign debt to be eligible again as collateral at its funding operations, lifting a ban in place since July.
The decision to make Greek sovereign debt eligible again was taken in light of Greece's progress with reform measures, budget cutting and privatisation, the ECB said in a statement.
The central bank said the changes would take effect on Dec. 21.
For the complete ECB statement:
here (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.