* Greek sovereign debt rallies
* Greek bank shares extend gains
* New ECB collateral rules take effect Dec. 21
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Dec 19 The European Central Bank
re-opened the path to cheap financing for Greek banks on
Wednesday, allowing the country's sovereign debt to be used as
collateral in ECB funding operations in a big confidence boost
for markets.
Lifting a ban in place since July, the ECB said it was
making Greek debt eligible again in light of the country's
progress with reform measures, budget-cutting and
privatisations.
Greek bonds rallied sharply in response to the change, which
makes the debt more attractive for domestic banks, with 10-year
sovereign yields falling by almost 1.5 percentage points to
11.42 percent.
The ECB move followed last week's decision by the euro zone
to provide nearly 50 billion euros ($64 billion) in long-delayed
aid to Athens, which averted a catastrophic default and secured
Greece's continued membership of the single currency club after
months of doubt and political turmoil.
"Together with the rating (upgrade, this) is another step
suggesting that the chance of Greece leaving (the euro zone) has
diminished," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion
Stockbrokers in Dublin.
"Going back to (President Mario) Draghi's comments that (the
ECB) will do whatever it takes to save the euro, there seem to
be more and more people believing that's going to be the case."
Wednesday's decision by the central bank, which takes effect
on Dec. 21, came a day after a ratings upgrade on Greece to
B-minus from selective default by credit agency Standard &
Poor's.
In November, euro zone finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund clinched an agreement on reducing
Greece's debt in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans
to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat.
Greek banks are among the biggest holders of the country's
debt, meaning the ECB decision would potentially allow them to
tap cheap financing and expand lending to Greek businesses.
Greek bank shares extended gains on the news, some trading up
more than 10 percent on the day.
Unable to tap the wholesale market, Greek banks have been
dependent on so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)
during the collateral ban. The Bank of Greece has, in turn, been
dependent on the ECB for approval to provide the ELA.
In August, the ECB agreed to raise the ceiling on the amount
of T-bills the Bank of Greece could accept as collateral in
exchange for ELA to keep the country afloat until the
international lenders granted Athens its next tranche of aid.
