DUBLIN May 1 European Central Bank governing
council member Patrick Honohan said he was "slightly optimistic"
that there would be a favourable outcome in talks between the
Greek government and its European and IMF lenders to avert a
national bankruptcy.
Greece's government signaled the biggest concessions so far
as talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms package started in
earnest on Thursday, but tried to assure leftist supporters it
had not abandoned its anti-austerity principles.
"I'm slightly optimistic that there will be an outcome
that's good and favourable. I do like to consider but I don't
like to talk about any alternatives," Honohan told a news
conference, when asked if the euro zone was robust enough to
withstand the departure of one of its members.
