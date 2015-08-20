FRANKFURT Aug 20 The European Central Bank has received a 3.2 billion euro ($3.58 billion) debt repayment from Greece on Thursday, marking the fulfilment of Athens' last significant obligation towards the ECB for the next 11 months.

"The ECB confirms that all Greek government bonds maturing today and owed to the ECB and Eurosystem national central bank have been repaid by Greece," the bank said.

Greece used bailout funds released earlier on Thursday to repay the bonds, held by the ECB and national central banks of euro zone countries.

Greece's next seizable bond repayment to the ECB falls due in July 2016. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)