By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 23 The European Central Bank has
given its backing to Greece's plans to recapitalise its banks
but raised a number of key questions about how the fund set up
to do the job will work.
Athens has set the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF)
as a capital backstop to bolster its viable banks. Funded by the
euro zone and the IMF, it will inject up to 50 billion euros
into banks in return for shares which it hopes to sell one day.
In a legal opinion published on its web site the ECB
questioned how and when banks would be given a HFSF guarantee, a
move that would be akin to state backing.
"The explanatory memorandum makes no reference to the
conditions to be met for the activation of such guarantees and
their assessment, as well as regarding the implications and the
underlying reasoning," the ECB said.
"Furthermore, the explicit objective of the HFSF is to
maintain the stability of the Greek banking system by
strengthening the capital adequacy of credit institutions."
"This can only be convincingly achieved by providing Greek
credit institutions with a solid, fully loss-absorbing capital
base," the central bank added.
While generally supportive of the plans and welcoming the
way Greece intended to take shares in rescued banks, the ECB
also warned the HFSF should not interfere with the Greek central
bank's responsibility to determine which banks should get aid.
"The involvement of the HFSF in conducting (separate) audits
(of banks) without any clarification as to the consequences of
such audits for the recapitalisation procedure could result in
interference with the competence of the Bank of Greece."
"The resulting uncertainty and potential delays in the
recapitalisation procedure would undermine the whole purpose (of
the plan)... which is to enable the Bank of Greece to promptly
respond to the recapitalisation needs of a credit institution,"
the ECB said.
To receive a recapitalisation from the HFSF banks have to
show that they will be viable within five years, a time frame
recently extended from three years.
The ECB added that it expected bridge recapitalisations of
the Greek banks that fall under the definition of viable to be
completed shortly.
(For full legal opinion click here)
(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)