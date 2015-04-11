* ECB says draft law on home foreclosures risks moral hazard
* Has more relaxed eligibility criteria vs previous law
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 11 Greece's draft law to protect
primary residences from foreclosures goes beyond protecting
low-income debtors and could encourage strategic defaults, the
European Central Bank said in a legal opinion on Saturday in a
potential setback to the plan.
Greece's Economy Ministry had asked for the ECB's views on
the draft legislation, which seeks to protect indebted citizens
from losing their primary homes -- and fulfills a pledge by the
governing Syriza party to deal with a humanitarian crisis
brought on by the country's debt crisis.
The draft law offers protection to primary homes valued up
to 300,000 euros and requires that borrowers do not have an
annual income of more than 50,000 euros to be eligible.
It also sets an upper limit of 500,000 euros for borrowers'
total wealth, of which bank deposits and other liquid assets
cannot exceed 30,000 euros.
The conditions are more generous than under Greece's
previous foreclosure law, which expired last year. It provided
protection for homes valued at 200,000 euros or less and
required that borrowers had an annual income of 35,000 euros
maximum and total wealth of 270,000 euros or less.
"The very broad scope of eligible debtors, which goes beyond
the protection of vulnerable and low-income debtors, may create
moral hazard and could lead to strategic defaults, undermining
the payment culture and future credit growth," the ECB said.
"The draft law sets out significantly broader eligibility
criteria in terms of the value of the protected property, the
annual household income, the value of immovable and movable
assets and the amount of deposits," the ECB said, comparing it
to the previous law.
It said that broad-based prohibitions on primary home
auctions was not a sustainable solution to tackle the high level
of non-performing loans at Greek banks.
"It is likely that the prohibitions in the draft law will
incentivize debtors who are not in real need of protection to
stop meeting their obligations or reduce them significantly,
even if they have the means to meet them in full."
The ECB supervises Greek and other euro zone banks.
Greek banks' bad loans rose to 34.2 percent of their loan
portfolios by the end of the third quarter of last year, from
31.9 percent in December 2013, according to Greek central bank
data.
About 28.1 percent of home loans extended by Greek banks,
which were worth a combined 69 billion euros, were
non-performing or unpaid for more than 90 days, as of September
2014, according to latest Bank of Greece data.
That was up from 26.1 percent in 2013.
Home loans accounted for a third of banks' total loans as of
last September.
