FRANKFURT Feb 4 The Governing Council of the
European Central Bank is set to back further emergency liquidity
assistance for Greek banks, German newspaper Die Welt reported
on Wednesday.
It is the responsibility of the Greek central bank to give
such emergency liquidity but central bank governors from across
the euro zone, who meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday, can veto
their decision.
Die Welt said the Council would back the expansion of
emergency liquidity for Greek banks.
The Greek central bank wanted the possibility to accord
emergency liquidity to the tune of a double-digit billions of
euros figure, Die Welt reported, citing central bank sources.
The ECB declined comment.
