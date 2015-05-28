FRANKFURT May 28 The European Central Bank must stick to clear rules on financing for Greece, policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday, dimming hopes the ECB could loosen its stance to help the euro zone country scrambling to strike a deal with international lenders.

"For us, it is quite clear that we have certain conditions to be met. The one condition is... whether we can accept for instance Greek assets, Greek bonds, as collateral. The answer is, for the time being: No," Nowotny told CNBC television.

"One has to be quite clear. We do not have a possibility to do some, let's say, financing outside our rules. I know there had been some ideas floating around that we might give some kind of interim financing just like that. I don't see any legal possibility for that," he added. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John O'Donnell)