NICOSIA Nov 13 A haircut of Greek debt is
damaging to Greece and the euro area, and has stoked wider
concern about possible impairment of bonds in other euro zone
members, ECB Governing Council member Athanasios Orphanides said
in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
"A possible haircut of the Greek debt is unnecessary and it
is harmful for Greece and for the euro area as a whole. I still
hold this view," Orphanides, who is governor of Cyprus's Central
Bank, told the island's Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.
He was responding to suggestions that his reassurances, in
the past, that there would be no Greek debt haircut were
misleading.
Euro zone leaders had on Oct. 26 agreed private banks and
insurers would voluntarily accept a 50 percent writedown to
reduce Greece's debt load. Political leaders, Orphanides said,
"imposed" the cut.
"In my view, imposing a haircut on Greek debt was neither
the most effective nor the most efficient way of resolving the
sovereign crisis in the euro area."
"Unfortunately, a deterioration is observed in the euro area
which, I believe, was entirely predictable," the central banker
said.
Forcing the private sector to accept impairment on Greek
debt had generated concern about the possible impairment of
sovereign bonds of other euro zone member states, he said.
"These concerns have already raised significantly the
overall cost of borrowing in the euro area, a development we pay
dearly for," Orphanides said.
"This is why President Trichet and other central bankers had
been urging governments to avoid such moves," he said, referring
to former European Central Bank (ECB) head Jean-Claude Trichet.
