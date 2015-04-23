BERLIN, April 23 The European Central Bank believes that Greek banks are solvent but acknowledges that the situation is stressful, the central bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday when asked about the central bank's emergency liquidity assistance (ELA).

"Greek banks are assessed to be solvent," said Praet at an event in Berlin, adding: "It is true that it is a stressful situation."

"I'm not going to discuss how long this will go on. Verbal discipline is of the essence in crisis times," he said, referring to the central bank's ELA for Greece. He declined to elaborate on the value of collateral in the operation. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)